LG Sinha chairs security, district development review meeting in Jammu

Jammu, Jun 22 (PTI) In the backdrop of the recent terror attacks, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high level security and district development review meeting here on Saturday, an official spokesman said.

The meeting attended among others by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain and Principal Secretary (Home department) Chandraker Bharti also reviewed the preparations for the annual Amarnath yatra scheduled to start on June 29, the spokesman said.

He said Additional Director General of Police (Law and order) Vijay Kumar, ADGP (CID) Nitish Kumar, ADGP (Jammu zone) Anand Jain, Lt Governor’s Principal Secretary Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and deputy inspector generals, deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police of all 10 districts of Jammu region attended the meeting.

Jammu province was rocked by four back-to-back terror incidents in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts between June 9 and 12, resulting in the killing of 10 persons, including seven pilgrims and a CRPF jawan and injuries to 42 others.

Two terrorists were also eliminated in one of the encounters in Kathua district.

Reviewing the overall security scenario in Jammu region, the Lt Governor called for close synergy between the security forces, civil and police administration to dismantle the entire terror ecosystem.

He said the terrorists and those aiding and abetting them should be neutralised on priority.

The Lt Governor also took stock of the development projects and the progress achieved on saturation of social welfare and other government schemes, the spokesman said.

He said the deputy commissioners briefed the meeting on the implementation of Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), development of Industrial Estates and extension of public services.

The meeting also discussed the preparations ahead of the Amarnath Yatra and important matters related to yatra security, traffic management, essential facilities for the yatris on the route, lodging, upgradation of roads and distribution of RFID cards, the spokesman said.

The Lt Governor also sought the action taken report on the measures taken by the districts and police administration to control the increasing incidents of accidents, illegal mining activities and the steps taken to curb the drug menace.

He highlighted the growing concern of the people over road safety and road accidents in hilly districts of Jammu division resulting in severe injuries and fatalities.

To address this issue, the Lt Governor instructed the deputy commissioners and SSPs to adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards traffic rule violators and strict monitoring and penalization.

He said that vehicles flouting rules should be immediately identified and impounded.