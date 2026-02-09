LG Sinha directs police to strike decisively against terror networks in J&K

Jammu, Feb 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday directed the police to strike decisively against terrorism and collaborate with every individual in society to eradicate the terror network in the Union Territory entirely.

He reiterated his commitment to the eradication of the drug menace, saying that the police are acting tough against the menace and urged society to come forward to partner in eradicating it.

"We need to strike decisively against terrorism and collaborate with every individual in society to eradicate the terror network entirely," Sinha said while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Police Martyrs Memorial Hockey Tournament at K K Hakku Hockey Stadium in Jammu.

This year’s event will feature 14 competing teams as the tournament resumes after a gap of more than 10 years.

“J&K Police's unbreakable resolve and message to the nation is that adversity will not crack our spirit. We will cross every barrier to claim new milestones as we advance,” the LG said.

He said that the J&K Police's brave personnel, who sacrificed their today for the nation's tomorrow, wore their uniform as a duty towards all and prized national honour above life, and must live on in our memories.

The LG observed that real tributes to bravehearts do not fade but pulse with life and run through the veins of future generations.

“Our police martyrs embodied the philosophy of duty and self-sacrifice. Our duty is to pass on those values and build the strong character of the youth,” Sinha said.

He commended the J&K police force for empowering youth through the civic action program.

“J&K Police's civic action program isn't just a government scheme—it’s a mindset showing society that lasting peace flows from mutual trust. It proves security strengthens through relationships and community involvement,” he said.

He called upon every section of society to rise up against drug abuse.

“We reaffirm our vow for a drug-free J&K, and the police martyrs memorial hockey tournament declares that commitment,” he said. PTI AB AB NB NB