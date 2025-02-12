LG Sinha directs security forces to intensify efforts to 'crush terrorism' in J&K

Srinagar, Feb 12 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday directed the security forces to intensify the efforts to "crush terrorism and those aiding and abetting terrorists" in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Chaired a high-level security meeting today at PCR, Srinagar. Directed J&K Police and its various wings to work in close synergy with each other and intensify the efforts to crush terrorism and those aiding and abetting terrorists," Sinha said in a series of posts on X.

The lieutenant governor said there will be a zero tolerance policy to tackle terrorism and the security forces have been given free hand to neutralize terror ecosystem.

"Directed officials to follow zero tolerance policy to tackle terrorism. I have given JKP & Security Forces free hand to neutralise terror ecosystem operating in the shadows. Those supporting & financing terrorism will have to pay a very heavy price," he said.

Sinha said he has directed the officials to take strict action against those misusing cyberspace to carry out disruptive activities.

"I have asked the senior officials to take strict action against the elements exploiting cyber space to carry out their disruptive activities and disinformation campaign. We must aggressively counter fundamentalist and extremist ideas and take action as per the law," he added. PTI MIJ AS AS