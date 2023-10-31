LG Sinha flags off 'Run for Unity' to mark Sardar Patel's birth anniversary

Srinagar, Oct 31 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday flagged off the 'Run for Unity', organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of India’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, from Bakshi Stadium here.

Hundreds of people, including students and sportspersons took part in the event, officials said.

“Flagged off 'Run for Unity' to commemorate birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Srinagar. Also, gave the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ pledge to the assembled gathering at Bakshi Stadium and Raj Bhavan,” Sinha said in a series of posts on X.

Paying tribute to the former home minister, Sinha said Patel with his statesmanship, grit and courage unified the country, and defended its territorial integrity and sovereignty so that future generations could live in honour, peace and prosperity.

“The citizens of J&K UT must resolve today that we will work with great unity and single objective to make our nation a developed country by 2047. Let us reawaken the values and vision propagated by Sardar Patel and work for peace, harmony and prosperity in the society,” Sinha added. PTI MIJ MIJ SKY SKY