LG Sinha for raising awareness on wildlife conservation among people in J-K

Jammu, Feb 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday directed authorities to increase the awareness for protection and conservation of valuable wildlife resources in the union territory.

The LG reviewed key interventions for sustainable management of rich biodiversity and integrated development of wildlife habitats.

The directions were passed by Sinha at the 5th meeting of the Wildlife Board for the Union Territory here, an official spokesman said.

Flanked by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, the LG directed the authorities concerned to rase awareness for protection and conservation of valuable wildlife resources.

He further instructed for organizing a series of promotional activities to increase the visibility of mega projects like Jambu Zoo at all the major public places.

The Lt Governor reviewed the proposal for expansion of Jambu Zoo. He also sought an action taken report on the directions passed in the previous Board meeting.

Various agenda points presented during the meeting include Kandori Ski Lift in Gulmarg Wildlife Sanctuary, Construction of Yatri Niwas and Disaster Management Centre by Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board at Bahu Conservation Reserve Jammu, Chhat Zorawar Operational Track, procurement of vehicles for Man-Animal Conflict Management, various Water Supply Schemes and road projects, official spokesman said.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor inaugurated the Wildlife Office Complex at Raj Bagh Srinagar, and released a Coffee Table Book and a short film on Jambu Zoo.

A report on the Biodiversity Assessment of Wild Fauna ( Mammals, Birds and Butterflies) and Flora in Jasrota Wildlife Sanctuary Kathua, J&K and a booklet on Kashmir's Wetland Conservation Reserves titled Conservation Triumph- 2024 was also released by the Lt Governor.

The first full-fledged zoo located in Nagrota area along Jammu-Srinagar national highway was dedicated to the public by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha last year. PTI AB CK