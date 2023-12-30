LG Sinha hands over job letter to slain soldier's wife

Jammu, Dec 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday handed over an appointment letter to the wife of Havaldar Abdul Majid, a para-commando who was among five troopers killed in a fierce gunfight with terrorists in Rajouri district last month.

Advertisment

Sinha handed over the government job letter to Majid' wife Sagera Bi at Raj Bhawan. The family members of the fallen soldier were also present, an official spokesperson said.

The Lt Governor paid homage to Majid and assured every possible assistance and support to his family, the spokesperson said Earlier this month, the LG had visited Majid's family members in Ajote village of Poonch. Majid was among five soldiers who lost their lives in a 36-hour long gunfight with terrorists in the Dharmsal belt's Bajimaal area of Rajouri district on November 22 and November 23.

Two Pakistani terrorists affiliated with the proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), including a top commander, were also killed in the encounter. PTI TAS TAS SKY SKY