LG Sinha holds meeting of Unified Headquarters to review security situation of J-K

Srinagar, Sep 26 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday chaired a meeting of the Unified Headquarters (UHQ) at Raj Bhawan here to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The marathon meeting, which lasted more than two hours, discussed the situation across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with special focus on counter infiltration and counter terrorism operations, they said.

Sinha congratulated security forces, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Intelligence agencies for the recent successful anti-terror operations in the Union Territory, an official spokesperson said.

"War against terrorism is not over yet. Kinetic and non-kinetic operations must continue. We must maintain the momentum and take stringent action against terrorism and its entire ecosystem," Sinha told the officers, during the meeting.

He directed the security apparatus for continuous improvement and to proactively adapt to evolving threats. The lieutenant governor called for "Whole of Government Approach" for effectively tackling radicalisation and drug menace.

The meeting was attended by Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat and General Officer Commanding (GoC) 15 Corps Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava.

GoC 16 Corps Lieutenant General P K Mishra, GoC 9 Corps Lieutenant General Rajan Sharawat, Air Vice Marshal Vikas Sharma, Army Ordnance Corps, Jammu and Kashmir, S J M Gillani, Special Director General Coordination PHQ, Principal Secretary Home Chandraker Bharti and Additional DGP CID Nitish Kumar were also among other officers present. PTI MIJ OZ OZ