LG Sinha interacts with youth from Ladakh visiting Jammu

Jammu, Mar 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha on Sunday interacted with the youth from Ladakh visiting Jammu and encouraged them to learn from diverse cultures and contribute positively to society, an official spokesman said.

The group of 30 students representing diverse regions of Ladakh, including Nubra, Kargil, Leh, Lamayuru, Shang, Nyoma, and Zanskar, is participating in the National Integration Tour, the spokesman said.

He said the tour was organised as part of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP) "Students’ Experience in Regional Understanding (SERU) – Rashtriya Ekatmata Yatra 2026”.

During the interaction at the Lok Bhavan, the LG welcomed the youth and encouraged them to learn from diverse cultures and experiences.

He said programmes like SERU are instrumental in strengthening the spirit of national unity and fostering mutual understanding among youth from different parts of the country.

The youth also shared the experience and exposure they gained during the SERU programme, the spokesman said.

Organised by ABVP in collaboration with the Vidhyarthi Ceva Educational Trust and SEIL, the tour provides youth with educational and cultural exposure across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, he said.