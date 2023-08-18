LG Sinha lauds role of security forces in maintaining peace in J-K

Srinagar, Aug 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday lauded the role of security forces in maintaining peace and a secure environment in the union territory.

Advertisment

Sinha inaugurated the state-of-the-art CT Scan Centre at the Army’s 92 Base Hospital here.

In his address, the LG congratulated the doctors and the entire team of the hospital for getting the CT Scan Centre equipped with modern facilities.

He expressed gratitude to the National Stock Exchange Foundation for their CSR (corporate social responsibility) initiative and collaboration with the Armed Forces.

Advertisment

“It is reaffirmation of our promise to provide best possible care to brave combatants who serve on the frontlines with the motto of 'Seva Parmo Dharm' and risking their lives for our safety and security,” the Lt Governor said.

This is a symbol of our unwavering commitment to our soldiers and ensuring that they receive the exceptional care they deserve, he added.

Sinha lauded the role of security forces in maintaining peace and a secure environment in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisment

He called upon every section of society, corporate and organisations to come together as one unit and one team to discharge their responsibilities towards creating better facilities for soldiers.

The LG commended the efforts of doctors and nursing staff of 92 Base Hospital in meeting both the preventive and curative needs for better health of jawans of security forces. He said the new facility will ensure quick diagnosis and help in providing better treatment.

He also took a round of the CT Scan Centre and inspected the facilities.

GOC 15 Corps, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Managing Director & CEO, National Stock Exchange, Ashish Kumar Chauhan, and other senior officers of the Army and J-K administration were present. PTI SSB SSB NB NB