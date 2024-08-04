LG Sinha launches 500 farmer service centres in J-K

Srinagar, Aug 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday launched 500 farmer service centres, which will offer comprehensive support for farming and related activities.

Each of these service centres, known as 'Kisan Khidmat Ghar' (KKG), will serve as a one-stop hub, offering comprehensive support, from input supply to marketing and technological assistance to our farmers, Sinha said after launching the new service here.

The KKGs are equipped with modern IT systems to ensure efficient delivery of critical services such as input booking, soil health monitoring, plant diagnostics, market intelligence and capacity building, he said.

"These centres will also enable farmers' access to custom hiring services, artificial insemination, horticulture and institutional data, ensuring that they have access to necessary and timely services," he added.

The LG said 1,500 such service centres will be established in the second phase for which the work is to be completed by end of this year.

"At the heart of this initiative is our commitment to empower 13 lakh farmer families, including nearly 3 lakh vulnerable and marginal farmers," he added. PTI MIJ RPA