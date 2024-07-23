LG Sinha launches grievance redressal system for J-K residents

Srinagar, Jul 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday launched 'JK SAMADHAN', a grievance redressal and monitoring system for "efficient and speedy redressal of grievances" of residents across the Union Territory.

Dedicating 'JK SAMADHAN' to people, the LG said the initiative underscores the UT administration's commitment to good governance.

"Every voice matters for the administration. We have built a system that works for everyone without discrimination. 'JK SAMADHAN' will establish a transparent, inclusive, accountable, accessible and responsive governance for ease of living and empower the citizens," a statement quoted him as saying.

Sinha thanked the Department of Public Grievances, Information Technology Department, Central Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geo-Informatics for coming up with the initiative.

'JK Samadhan' will improve governance through advanced monitoring and analytical capability and free the system from anonymous complaints and foster greater trust between citizens and the administration, he added.

Observing that the ease to lodge complaints and speed to resolve grievances are the two most important features of the new system, Sinha said the user-friendly interface will let people get their complaints resolved within a stipulated time frame, besides fixing the accountability of nodal officers.

Citizens can lodge grievances via the 'J K SAMADHAN' call centre, online mode and through its mobile application, the statement said.

The JK SAMADHAN web portal https:amadhan.jk.gov.in and the mobile app launched today are multilingual and citizens can write their complaint in English, Hindi and Urdu, it added.

The LG said the monitoring of grievances on GIS using heatmap will address systemic issues in particular areas and automated flow of grievances to the nodal officer of the department concerned.

Sinha also highlighted the key endeavours of the UT administration, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, towards establishing a transparent, accountable, people-centric and corruption-free governance. PTI SSB RPA