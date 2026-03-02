LG Sinha meets family of SSF jawan who died in road accident in Jammu

Jammu, Mar 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited the family of a Special Security Force (SSF) personnel who lost his life in a road accident in January, a Lok Bhavan spokesman said.

Selection Grade Constable Sunny Salgotra, a resident of the Arnia area of Jammu, was part of the security entourage deployed for the protection of the lieutenant governor and died when his motorcycle was hit by a car near Rotary Chowk in the city on January 28.

During his visit to the SSF jawan’s house, LG Sinha paid homage to the departed soul, the spokesman said.

He said Sinha also expressed his sympathies to the bereaved family and assured all assistance and support from the government.