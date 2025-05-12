LG Sinha, minister pay tributes to BSF officer killed in Pak firing along IB in Jammu

Jammu, May 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Minister Satish Sharma on Monday joined the wreath-laying ceremony of BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham who died in cross-border firing by Pakistani troops.

BSF Inspector General (Jammu Frontier) Shashank Anand and other senior BSF officials, police and civil officers also attended the ceremony to pay floral tributes to the slain constable.

Constable Deepak Chingakham suffered fatal injuries during cross-border firing along the international border in the R S Pura area of Jammu district on May 10 and attained martyrdom on May 11.

A solemn wreath-laying ceremony was held at BSF headquarters in Jammu, and later his mortal remains were dispatched to his family for the last rites.

The LG laid a wreath at the mortal remains and said "I salute the brave son of Mother India, BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty." He further said, "We share the grief of the family and stand in solidarity." After the wreath-laying ceremony, the tricolour-wrapped coffin carrying the body of the constable was dispatched to his hometown for the last rites. PTI AB HIG HIG