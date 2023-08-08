LG Sinha reviews preparedness for Independence Day celebrations in J-K

Srinagar, Aug 8 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a meeting with senior administrative and police officers to review the preparedness for Independence Day celebrations across Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, administrative secretaries, ADGPs, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, and other officers, in person and through video conference, an official spokesman said.

The Lt Governor took appraisal of the campaigns and events planned by the district administrations and government departments in the run-up to the grand celebration on Independence Day.

"We all must work together as a single unit for the successful conduct of 'Meri Maati Mera Desh', 'Har Ghar Tiranga' across the Union Territory and 'Tiranga Yatra' in Jammu and Srinagar. I am confident that this year too people in huge numbers will participate in Independence Day events," Sinha said.

He directed the district administration and departments to organise activities under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan'.

The Lt Governor also asked for active involvement of common citizens, public representatives, youth clubs, civil society, self help groups, NCC Scouts and Guides, Army veterans, ex-servicemen, prominent citizens and educational institutions in the celebration of Independence Day.

He emphasised that the "Independence Day celebration is not a government function but the country's most sacred festival which is observed by the entire society with the spirit of oneness, one emotion".

The Lt Governor suggested the Culture Department to come up with the monographs on martyrs. He directed the officers for tricolour illumination of prominent buildings, tourist spots, border villages, and organizing activities in the honour of the prominent personalities who contributed in nation building. PTI MIJ CK