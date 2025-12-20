LG Sinha reviews progress of Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan in J-K

Jammu, Dec 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday reviewed the implementation and progress of Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan in the Union Territory.

He reaffirmed the UT administration’s commitment to the national goal of tuberculosis elimination.

Chairing a high level meeting here, the Lt Governor emphasised on conducting a deep analysis of TB-related cases and treatment outcomes.

He called for seamless inter-departmental coordination and a robust community-based support system to ensure no patient is left behind.

Sinha directed the Health Department and district administrations to ramp-up testing and prioritising the mapping of vulnerable populations.

He also directed for intensifying door-to-door IEC (Information, Education, and Communication) campaign to educate the public on symptoms, diagnostics, and the availability of treatment.

An official spokesperson said the meeting reviewed the district-wise status of treatment outcomes, presumptive TB testing rates, TB case notification and drug-resistant TB cases. It also discussed the status of the Nikshay Poshan Yojana (NPY) and the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative.

He said special emphasis was laid on saturation of Ayushman Bharat Golden Cards, with a focus on covering all tuberculosis patients.

The meeting also reviewed incentivisation of ASHA workers, implementation of the “One Patient–One Ni-kshay Mitra” model, and procurement of treatment and diagnostic equipment, he said.

District administrations were directed to adopt best practices to achieve the goal of TB Mukt Jammu Kashmir and TB Mukt Bharat, the spokesperson said.

He said J-K has achieved 99 percent coverage -- 28,62,686 individuals -- in vulnerable populations. PTI TAS NB