LG Sinha unveils 108-foot-high mast national flag at Akhnoor

Jammu, Dec 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday unveiled a 108-foot-high mast national flag at Kachrial in the border belt of Akhnoor, and said that the tricolour is a symbol of the nation’s freedom, self-respect, sacrifice and martyrdom.
The lieutenant governor paid homage to the martyrs, soldiers and officers who made the country proud through their valour and sacrifice during the 1971 war. He also felicitated war veterans and 'veer naris', saluting their courage and sacrifices for the nation.
“The land of Kachrial not only holds historical significance but is also a sacred place for the countrymen, as every inch of this land remembers those brave soldiers who laid down their lives while guarding the sovereignty and integrity of the nation during the 1965 and 1971 wars,” the LG Sinha said.
He congratulated the General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General P K Mishra, for the "thoughtful initiative'' of installing the mast national flag.
The lieutenant governor also appreciated the Flag Foundation of India for its contribution to this initiative.
“May our beloved and victorious tricolour fly high across the world. Our tricolour is a symbol of our freedom, self-respect, sacrifice and martyrdom. Together, we should march ahead to achieve the lofty vision of making India a developed nation,” he said.
The tricolour has been dedicated to the heroes of the historic Battle of Chhamb and serves as a symbolic remembrance of the extraordinary valour and supreme sacrifices made by the Indian Armed Forces during the 1965 and 1971 wars, a defence spokesperson said.
The Chhamb region was a pivotal battleground in both the Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971, marked by fierce and unrelenting fighting by the Indian Army.