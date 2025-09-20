LG Sinha urges medical fraternity to ensure accessible, affordable care for rural areas of J-K

Srinagar, Sep 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday called upon the medical fraternity to ensure accessible and affordable care for all by connecting specialists with patients in rural and far-flung areas of the Union territory.

Sinha inaugurated the new Centre of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital at Qamarwari here.

"Over the past decade, modern technologies have fundamentally transformed the eye care field and today it is offering faster and more accurate diagnoses with precise treatments. The new technologies have also increased access to care in health sector and personalised treatment," he said.

Sinha said that artificial intelligence (AI)-powered systems have enabled doctors to detect early signs of disease and eye problems.

"Dr. Agarwals Eye Centre and other hospitals must take advantage of new technologies and provide the same treatment to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, which is available to the citizens in cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai," he said.

The lieutenant governor also spoke on the transformation of Jammu and Kashmir's healthcare sector over the past few years.

"Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, we are ensuring that every citizen has access to quality healthcare. The rapid expansion of both government and private healthcare infrastructure has also ensured a healthy and prosperous future for every citizen of Jammu Kashmir," he said.

Sinha called upon Dr. Agarwals Eye Centre and other hospitals to organise free eye check-up camps in different parts of the Union territory, especially in rural and border areas, with the spirit of selfless service.

He said, for greater reach, people should be served from time to time through telemedicine, virtual consultations and digital examinations. PTI SSB OZ OZ OZ