LG Sinha urges people of J-K to vote in record numbers

An elderly voter shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, at Kakapora, in Pulwama district, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024.

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to vote in record numbers.

"J&K Assembly elections commence today. I call upon all the voters whose assembly constituencies are voting in the first phase today to turn out in record numbers & exercise their democratic rights. I especially urge youth, women and first-time voters to vote in large numbers," Sinha said in a post on X.

The voting for the first phase of elections is underway in 24 assembly segments of Jammu and Kashmir.

The assembly polls are being held after a gap of 10 years and these are the first assembly elections after Jammu and Kashmir was reorganised into two union territories.

