LG Sinha urges vigilance against radicalisation, calls for terror-free J-K

Jammu, Mar 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday urged every section of society to remain vigilant against elements trying to radicalise the youth and making efforts to sustain the terror ecosystem.

He also spoke on meritocracy and called for collective action to achieve a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir.

“The number of stakeholders in peace has grown significantly over the last few years, with a vast majority of the population now prioritising stability and prosperity.

“Today, J-K has emerged as a top performer in national integration programmes like Vande Mataram. Those dreaming of disrupting this progress must wake up to the new reality,” Sinha said, addressing an ‘Atma-Nirbhar Bharat’ event organised by the Federation of Trade and Industry of India (FTII).

LG Sinha felicitated the recipients of Vyapar Ratan Awards for their significant contribution.

“Every section of society should remain vigilant against elements trying to radicalise the youth and making efforts to sustain the terror ecosystem,” he said.

Highlighting the efforts that have revolutionised work in villages and towns, instituting ease of living and ease of doing business, Sinha vowed to transform Jammu-Kashmir into a genuine market powerhouse.

“The small-scale and micro-enterprises (MSME) now anchor J-K's economy… We have crafted fresh opportunities for the youth and women, starting thousands of small and micro manufacturing ventures that sustain families, stabilise society, and are now shaping Jammu-Kashmir's business landscape,” he said.

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370, he said post 2019's historic shift, revolutionary strides reshaped industrial growth and MSMEs.

“The new industrial policy earned the Union Territory its place among the most preferred investment destinations in the country,” he said, emphasising the necessity of rapid economic growth and the implementation of technological solutions to ensure a transparent and corruption-free system.

He also offered three principles to strengthen the ‘Made in India’ and ‘Atma-Nirbhar Bharat’ initiative - Quality, Innovation and Reliability. He stressed that these three mantras must become the new identity of the domestic manufacturing sector.

"I view Swadeshi Apnao (embrace swadeshi) not as a slogan, but a way of life. I urge people of Jammu Kashmir and across the country - let it shape our daily habits," he said.