LG thanks PM for letting Puducherry govt distribute free rice, sugar to card holders through ration shops

Puducherry Oct 21 (PTI) Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for approving a proposal of the Union Territory administration to supply free rice and sugar through ration shops, instead of crediting the cash equivalent of the quantum of rice and sugar under the DBT mode through the beneficiaries' bank accounts.

Launching the distribution of free rice and sugar to card holders through ration shops at a function here, the LG said Chief Minister N Rangasamy (who also spoke at the function) had requested him to allow the distribution of 10 kg rice and two kg sugar through ration shops to card holders, replacing the system of paying the cash equivalent to the quantum of rice and sugar through the beneficiaries' bank accounts.

Kailashnathan said he took steps pursuant to the chief minister's plea and also held discussions with the prime minister in Delhi, explaining to him the advantages of distributing rice and sugar through ration shops.

He said sometimes, the money credited to the beneficiaries' bank accounts was being spent for "some other purposes", instead of purchasing rice.

The LG said the prime minister agreed to the proposal of supplying rice and sugar to the card holders, instead of paying them the cash equivalent of the commodities.

"The prime minister, who found a justification for supplying rice through ration shops, gave his approval. I thank the prime minister for this," he said.

The free rice and sugar being distributed ahead of Diwali "is most welcome and laudable", the LG said and added that Modi approved the proposal solely to ensure that "no one should go hungry".

Kailashnathan also said the free rice and sugar scheme would benefit 6.34 lakh families.

Rangasamy, Home Minister of Puducherry A Namassivayam, other ministers, Assembly Speaker R Selvam and officials of the Department of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs also spoke on the occasion.

Official sources said all the ration shops in Union Territory that remained closed for the last eight years have been reopened. PTI COR RC