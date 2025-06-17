LG V K Saxena approves dissolution of Delhi Medical Council over irregularities

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Lt Governor V K Saxena has approved the proposal of the Delhi government for the dissolution of the Delhi Medical Council over alleged irregularities, officials said on Tuesday.

He also directed the Health Department to initiate the process for the reconstitution of the DMC and to ensure that the entire process is completed within two months.

The Delhi Medical Council is an autonomous statutory body responsible for regulating the practice of medicine in the national capital. It ensures that ethical standards are maintained by private doctors to safeguard patient safety.

Officials from the Health Department had sent a proposal to Saxena seeking control over the body under Section 29 of the DMC Act, 1997. The proposal recommended the dissolution of the council for a specified period.

In the note to the department, Saxena noted that the DMC had unilaterally extended the retirement age of the Registrar from 60 years to 65 years without government approval and further extended his term by one year from December 1, 2024.

The DMC, while responding to a showcause notice issued in February this year, said the concerned official had resigned with immediate effect but did not share further details, the LG note said.

Saxena noted that the DMC "exceeded" and "abused" the powers granted to it by the Act. He concurred with the proposal of the Health Department for the dissolution of the Delhi Medical Council.

Saxena also directed that two ex-officio members of the Delhi Medical Council may continue in the Council and DGHS may be assigned the responsibilities of Registrar for the intervening period. PTI SLB HIG HIG