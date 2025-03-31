LG visits families of 3 cops killed in Kathua encounter, promises govt jobs to kin

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the families of three policemen who lost their lives in an encounter with Pakistani terrorists in Kathua district on Monday and expressed his condolences and support to them.

Two infiltrating terrorists and four policemen were killed, while three others, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured in a fierce gunfight in a remote forested area of the Sanyal belt of Kathua district on Thursday.

Sinha visited the home of Balvinder Singh Chib in Kanna Chak, Kathua district, where he met with his wife and other family members to express his deepest condolences.

He then visited the family of Jaswant Singh in Londi village near the International Border (IB) to offer support to the family.

Later, he proceeded to Reasi district, where he met the family of police officer Tariq Ahmad in Chamba village.

He assured the families of government jobs for the next of kin, mostly the widows of the martyred policemen.

The LG told the families that the people of this country are with them and all efforts will be made to ensure full government support.

The wives requested jobs in civilian departments as they have young children to look after.

Later in the evening, he will visit the family of Head Constable Jagbir Singh from the Akhnoor area in Jammu district to express condolences to the family.

Following information from the people, the police tracked a group of terrorists after intercepting them last Sunday within a "dhok," a local term for an enclosure in a nursery, in Sanyal village near the International Border with Pakistan.

Tracking them led to an encounter in Sanyal village of the district resulting in the killing of two terrorists and four policemen on Thursday.

The body of Head Constable Jagbir Singh was recovered from the Ghati-Juthana forest on Saturday. The bodies of two terrorists, believed to be affiliated with the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit, were also recovered along with war-like stores.

The bodies of three policemen -- Balwinder Singh Chib, Jaswant Singh, and Tariq Ahmad -- were recovered on Friday evening.

The People’s Anti-Fascist Front, a shadow outfit of the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), has claimed involvement in the encounter.