LG visits police commando centre in Jammu; reviews training programme

Jammu, Nov 24 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited the Commando Training Centre (CTC) of Jammu Kashmir police at Sunjwan here, an official spokesperson said.

Accompanied by Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, Sinha reviewed the programme on various specialised modules and other activities conducted during the training courses.

He was briefed by officers on the operational preparedness, specialised counter-terror and tactical training, the spokesperson said.

The Lt Governor also interacted with the J&K Police personnel undergoing training during the visit.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Training and Special Operations, gave a detailed presentation on various components of training and proposed upgradation and infrastructure expansion of the centre, the spokesman said.

Special Director General (Coordination), Police headquarters, S J M Gillani, Principal Secretary, Home Department, Chandraker Bharti, ADGP headquarters and director SSG, M K Sinha, Inspector General of Police, Jammu range, Bhim Sen Tuti, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar also accompanied the Lt Governor, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS RHL