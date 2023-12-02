LG visits slain J&K soldier's house; announces intensification of anti-terror operations

Poonch/Jammu, Dec 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday visited the residence of slain paratrooper Havaldar Abdul Majid at a village in Poonch and announced intensification of anti-terror operations in the Union Territory.

Majid was among five soldiers who lost their lives in a 36-hour-long gunfight with terrorists in the Dharmsal belt's Bajimaal area of Rajouri district on November 22 and 23.

Two Pakistani terrorists affiliated with the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit, including a top commander, were also killed in the encounter.

"Visited the home of Hav Abdul Majid in Poonch, who was martyred during an anti-terror operation in Rajouri and offered my condolences to the bereaved family. His family has a long history of service & sacrifices for motherland. Entire nation is proud of his valour & courage,” the Lt Governor wrote on X.

He commended the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Armed Police Forces for the well-planned counter-terrorism operations to wipe out the terror ecosystem.

"We will intensify our operations against terror ecosystem & those aiding and abetting terrorists & make sure they pay a very heavy price for their heinous actions," the Lt Governor said.

Majid's father Mohammad Rashid said he urged the Lt Governor to provide a government job to his daughter-in-law.

"He (Sinha) spent some time with his (Majid) minor children, two sons and a daughter, and also other members of the family. We sought his intervention in taking care of Majid's wife and kids providing a government job to her and also appealed for a link road to the village. He assured early action," Rashid said.

He said he is proud of Majid for sacrificing his life for the country but his departure has left a void that he is finding very hard to fill.

"He left for heaven after killing the enemies of the nation. Our family is dedicated to the nation and the whole country is proud of his sacrifice," he said.

Divisional Commissioner of Jammu Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Rajouri-Poonch range) Haseeb Mughal, Deputy Commissioner of Poonch Yasin Choudhary and Senior Superintendent of Police of Poonch Vinay Sharma were also present at Majid's house in Ajote village in the border district of Poonch during the Lt Governor’s visit. PTI COR/TAS RHL