LG VK Saxena takes stock of preparations for upcoming G20 Summit

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) With less than a month left for the G20 Summit, preparations for it have been intensified with Lt Governor VK Saxena on Saturday inspecting various hotels which will host foreign delegates here.

The LG also took stock of other preparations related to the summit and directed officials to address traffic congestion issues near Dhaula Kuan bus stand.

Saxena also asked for the bus stop area to be redesigned and a police post in the area to be shifted to free up space on the road between the Indira Gandhi International Airport and Lutyens' Delhi, officials said.

The LG inspected several hotels at Aerocity, a hotel near Bhikaji Cama Place and another near Mathura Road during his inspection, they said.

The two-day G20 Summit will be held on September 9-10. However, related events, including sherpa meetings, and meetings of finance, energy and central bank deputies will begin from September 23.

The summit will take place at the newly developed convention centre at Pragati Maidan, while 23 hotels across the city have been designated for the stay of delegates of the event.

The LG, officials said, has also directed for constant monitoring of the roads, street lights, ornamental plants, street furniture, fountains and such other installations near the G20 venues and the routes to be used by the delegates and foreign dignitaries.

Sub-divisional magistrates have also been directed to monitor roads, pavements and other ancillary infrastructure like fountains and statues installed especially for the event, and apprise the agencies concerned for repairs or replacements wherever needed, they added. PTI VIT SKY