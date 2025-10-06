LG vows to transform Ladakh into world class winter tourism destination

Leh, Oct 6 (PTI) Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta on Monday pledged to transform the Union Territory of Ladakh into world class winter tourism destination while preserving the region's unique natural and cultural heritage.

Gupta reiterated his administration's commitment to sustainable, high-altitude sports infrastructure that empowers youth, supports local livelihoods, and highlights Ladakh’s unique landscapes.

The Lt Governor was chairing an officers meeting to discuss the establishment of chair lifts at Drass and surface ski lifts at Zanskar, aimed at enhancing winter sports facilities and attracting global adventure enthusiasts.

Gupta described the initiative as a major milestone in promoting alpine and nordic winter sports in Ladakh, creating local employment opportunities, and positioning the UT firmly on the global winter tourism map.

He directed officials to ensure timely implementation, maintaining safety and environmental standards.

“We are promise-bound to transform Ladakh into a top winter tourism and adventure sports hub,” he said, highlighting the need for sustainable development, modern infrastructure, promotion of local talent, and creating employment opportunities while preserving the region’s unique natural and cultural heritage.

“There is a dire need to promote Ladakh as a year-round adventure and winter sports destination, focusing on innovative tourism initiatives, community engagement, and sustainable practices to attract both domestic and international visitors,” he said.

He said the development of winter tourism should go hand-in-hand with promotion of local culture, handicrafts, and hospitality services, ensuring that the benefits of tourism reach every section of the community while preserving Ladakh’s pristine environment.

The Lt Governor called for coordinated efforts among government departments, private stakeholders, and local communities to make Ladakh a world-class destination for winter adventure, sports excellence, and sustainable tourism.