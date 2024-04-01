Libas ropes in Kiara Advani as Brand Ambassador

New Delhi: Ethnic fashion brand Libas Monday said that it has roped in Bollywood actress Kiara Advani as their new Brand Ambassador.

Advertisment

Libas said that the association celebrates the contemporary Indian woman - independent, free-spirited, and evolved.

The brand film showcases the versatility of Libas' Spring-Summer collection, transitioning seamlessly from playful daytime outfits to dazzling evening ensembles.

Advertisment

Sidhant Keshwani, Founder & CEO of Libas, said, "With Kiara's unparalleled charm and fashion-forward approach, we are confident that she will help us in our mission to premiumize the Libas brand, making it the go-to destination for discerning consumers seeking aspirational ethnic wear. We truly believe Kiara embodies the essence of Libas, making her an ideal choice to represent the brand on a global stage."

Advani said, "As someone who values the timeless elegance of ethnic wear, I am thrilled to join forces with Libas as their brand ambassador. Together, we aim to redefine traditional fashion and inspire women to express themselves confidently."

Established in 1985, Libas offers fashionable and accessible ethnic wear curated to match global fashion trends.