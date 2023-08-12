Liberating marginalised sections from under-development is my prime goal: J&K LG Sinha

Srinagar, Aug 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said the prime objective of his administration is to liberate marginalised sections of the society from the clutches of under-development and to ensure that every family enjoys the benefits of peace and prosperity.

Advertisment

Sinha attended the valedictory session of Samagra Awaas-Convergence under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) here and released installments worth Rs 150 crore to the beneficiaries of the scheme.

In his address, Sinha shared the reforms introduced by the J&K administration to improve the quality of life of the people of the Union territory.

“My prime objective is to liberate marginalised section of society from clutches of under-development and to ensure that every family enjoys benefits of peace and prosperity. With land to landless, we have made a commitment to ensure livelihood and build a brighter future for them,” he said, adding that the administration was committed to inclusive development and last-mile connectivity.

Advertisment

Highlighting the progress under PMAY, Sinha said all 3.39 lakh eligible houses out of the 3.42 lakh houses sanctioned to J&K under PMAY-G have been approved.

Of these 1.74 lakh houses were handed over to the beneficiaries. The construction work of the remaining houses will be completed by this financial year, he added.

“We are determined to provide a roof over the head of poor families and saturate benefits provided in convergence with schemes for better and decent living. We want to empower the last person in the queue and to make our villages self-sufficient to achieve the goal of atmnirbhar J&K,” Sinha said.

Advertisment

The LG felicitated the best performing blocks under PMAY-G and the districts with maximum convergence.

He congratulated the PRI (panchayati raj institution) members, all stakeholder departments and the people of Kathua, Budgam, Kulgam and Ramban districts for achieving ODF plus status and 100 per cent model district status.

Due to the collective efforts of all, the Union territory has emerged as top performer in Model Village Coverage, he added.

He also urged the people to actively participate in Independence Day events. PTI SSB SKY