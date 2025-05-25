Liberian ship sinks off Kerala coast, 24 crew rescued; Coast Guard, Navy on high alert for possible oil spill

Kochi/New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) A Liberian vessel carrying 640 containers, including 13 with hazardous cargo, sank off the Kochi coast on Sunday, sparking fears of a possible oil spill. All 24 crew members were rescued after the ship developed a critical tilt on Saturday, according to officials.

So far, no oil spill has been reported, the Ministry of Defence said on Sunday as full pollution response preparedness was activated by the Indian Coast Guard which was monitoring the situation along with the Indian Navy.

"Liberian container vessel MSC ELSA 3 (IMO NO. 9123221) sank off the Kochi coast at around 0750 hrs today on May 25, 2025, due to flooding...

"The vessel went down with 640 containers, including 13 with hazardous cargo and 12 containing calcium carbide. It was also loaded with 84.44 MT of diesel and 367.1 MT of furnace oil," the ministry said in a statement.

Of the 24 crew members, 21 had been rescued by the Indian Coast Guard on Saturday, and the remaining three were later rescued by INS Sujata, which joined the rescue operation launched by the ICG.

Given the sensitive marine ecosystem along Kerala's coast, the ICG has activated "full pollution response preparedness" and ICG aircraft equipped with advanced oil spill detection systems are conducting aerial surveillance, officials said.

"ICG ship Saksham, carrying pollution response equipment, remains deployed at the site. So far, no oil spill has been reported," the defence ministry said.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has cautioned the general public against touching any cargo containers or oil spills that may wash ashore.

The coast guard has confirmed that the vessel was carrying Marine Gas Oil (MGO) and Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO).

Deploying its ships and aircraft, the Indian Coast Guard had launched a rescue operation on Saturday following a distress call from the Liberian container vessel that developed a critical 26-degree list nearly 38 nautical miles southwest of Kochi.

The emergency began on May 24, when MSC ELSA 3, en route from Vizhinjam to Kochi, developed a 26-degree "starboard list" approximately 38 nautical miles southwest of Kochi, the officials said.

The vessel lost stability, prompting a distress call. ICG's Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre (MRSC) in Kochi immediately launched a coordinated response, they said.

"An ICG Dornier aircraft was deployed for aerial surveillance, spotting two life rafts with survivors. ICG patrol ships and merchant vessels MV Han Yi and MSC Silver 2 were also diverted to assist, in line with global search and rescue protocols," the defence ministry said.

By late evening of Saturday, 21 of the 24 crew, including nationals from Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, and the Philippines, had been rescued. Three senior crew members remained onboard to assist with salvage arrangements, it said.

"However, the vessel's condition deteriorated overnight and it capsized on May 25. The three crew members were forced to abandon the ship and were rescued by INS Sujata," the statement by the ministry said.

The Coast Guard on Sunday also shared the rescue operation update and some pictures on X.

Noting that the sensitive coast of Kerala is home to both vivid biodiversity and is a major tourist attraction, the Coast Guard in a statement issued earlier in the day, said, the ICG has geared up pollution response preparedness and coordination with the state administration for all possible scenarios.

"ICG aircraft with advanced oil spill mapping technology are undertaking an assessment of the situation. Presently, no oil spill has been reported," it said.

A Defence PRO said another vessel from the parent company had reached the area as part of the assistance efforts.

He added that the Coast Guard, which spearheaded the rescue operation, and Indian Navy ships are maintaining their positions in the area and monitoring the situation.

They have also urged people to immediately inform the police if they spot any containers or oil on the shore.

The 184-metre-long vessel, MSC ELSA 3, departed for Kochi from Vizhinjam port on Friday.

At around 1.25 pm on May 24, the company owning the ship informed Indian authorities that it was listing by 26 degrees and sought urgent assistance.

The Coast Guard was coordinating rescue operations by maintaining ships and aircraft near the distressed vessel.

The vessel's 24-member crew comprises one Russian (the Master), 20 Filipinos, two Ukrainians, and one Georgian national.

According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, there is a possibility that cargo --including containers and oil-- may wash ashore.

