Liberian ship tilts further, containers fall into sea off Kerala; Navy rescues 3 crew

Kochi, May 25 (PTI) A Liberian cargo ship carrying marine fuel tilted further and lost more containers into the sea off the coast of Kerala, officials said on Sunday, raising fears of environmental damage.

Three crew members were later rescued by the Indian Navy ship Sujata under hazardous conditions.

“The three crew have been recovered by INS Sujata, under dangerous circumstances as some more containers have fallen into water and the vessel is further submerged”, a Defence PRO said on Sunday morning.

INS Sujata was maintaining her position very close to the vessel, he said.

The development, which is triggering further environmental damage, comes amid intense efforts by the Indian Navy and the coast guard, which were exploring methods to assist in towing the vessel.

The Liberian container ship, carrying marine fuel, listed several degrees about 38 nautical miles off the Kerala coast on Saturday, causing its cargo to spill into the sea.

A Defence PRO said another vessel from the parent company has reached the area as part of the assistance efforts.

Earlier, authorities had stated that out of the 24 crew members on board, 21 were rescued, while three remained onboard as per instructions from the company.

He added that the Coast Guard, which spearheaded the rescue operation, and Indian Navy ships are maintaining their positions in the area and monitoring the situation.

The Defence PRO also said a professional assessment is currently underway to determine whether the ship can be towed.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has cautioned the general public against touching any cargo containers or oil spills that may wash ashore.

They have also urged people to immediately inform the police if they spot any containers or oil on the shore. The 184-metre-long vessel - -MSC Elsa 3 - - departed for Kochi from Vizhinjam port on Friday.

At around 1.25 p.m. on May 24, the company owning the ship informed Indian authorities that it was listing by 26 degrees and sought urgent assistance.

The Coast Guard was coordinating rescue operations by maintaining ships and aircraft near the distressed vessel.

The vessel’s 24-member crew comprises one Russian (the Master), 20 Filipinos, two Ukrainians, and one Georgian national.

According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, there is a possibility that cargo - - including containers and oil - -may wash ashore.

KSDMA also warned that oil films could appear along parts of the coast.

The Coast Guard has confirmed that the vessel was carrying Marine Gas Oil (MGO) and Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO). PTI TGB ADB