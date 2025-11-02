Libraries help counter misinformation: Vice president

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday said libraries serve as knowledge hubs in today's digital age that enable people to access authentic information and counter misinformation.

He observed that while technology offers easy access to information, libraries cultivate depth, reflection and meaningful dialogue in society.

Radhakrishnan hailed libraries as temples of learning, describing them as spaces that nurture critical thinking, and empower individuals and communities.

He made these remarks in a video message for the international conference on "Libraries Empowering Communities - Global Perspectives".

It was organised by the P N Panicker Foundation at Thiruvananthapuram. The event marks the 80th year of the organised library movement in Kerala. PTI NAB SKY SKY