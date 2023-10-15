Libraries should be built to connect youth with country’s history, language and culture: Amit Shah

Gandhinagar, Oct 15 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said libraries should be built to connect the youth with the history, language and culture of the country, and urged teachers to encourage students to visit the facilities to gain knowledge in the subjects of their interest.

Advertisment

Shah was addressing a gathering in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar after inaugurating the “Samau Shaheed Memorial” built as a tribute to 12 martyrs from Mansa who made the supreme sacrifice for the country’s freedom during the revolt of 1857. He also inaugurated a library.

The Union minister said today’s youth will not be able to deliver a speech in Gujarati for 35 minutes without using English words as they are unaware of the richness of their mother tongue.

“Libraries should be built for the youth to connect to the country’s history, language and culture,” Shah said, stressing that had there not been a rich library in Mansa, he might be working as a businessman.

Advertisment

“The library at Mansa gave me the opportunity to recognise our country’s culture, religion and language,” the Union minister said.

He said there are 7,000 books in the library, and it pleased him to find ‘Bhagwat Go Mandal’ (encyclopedia of Gujarati language) and Gujarat grammar books on the list.

“If I ask the youth, especially the children of Samau village, to speak in Gujarati for 35 minutes without using English, I assure you nobody will be able to do so because the youth are unaware of the repository of our words, grammar, and rich language.

Advertisment

"As a minister in Gujarat, I had organised a competition in districts for youth to deliver a speech for 20 minutes without using the English language. Nobody could do so,” the Union minister said.

Shah appealed to the teachers of primary and secondary schools present in the audience to take the youth and children to the library, because “the future of Gujarat and the country will emerge from libraries”.

At the same time, children should not be made ‘pothi pandit’, or one who learns everything by rote, as it will yield no result, he said.

Advertisment

“If we work to make them experts in the subject in which they have interest, then Gujarat and the country will get a proper citizen to make contribution for the country,” Shah said.

He said that while 12 martyrs from Mansa in Gandhinagar district sacrificed their life in 1857 for the country’s freedom, there was no memorial in their name.

“I wrote to Gujarat chief minister that the state government’s Youth and Cultural Ministry should build a beautiful ‘smarak’ (memorial) and make arrangements for Tricolour hoisting so that when it is hoisted, it gives peace to their soul,” he said.

During the day, Shah inaugurated the public relations office of Naranpura assembly MLA Jitubhai Patel and Dariapur assembly MLA Kaushik Jain in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. PTI KA NR