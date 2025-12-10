Licences of Goa tourist establishments flouting safety norms will be cancelled: CM Sawant

Panaji, Dec 10 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the government will cancel the licences of tourist establishments that do not comply with the fire safety norms.

In the wake of a nightclub fire that claimed 25 lives, Sawant held a high-level meeting with officials of the North and South Goa district administrations, police and tourism stakeholders to ensure strict safety measures ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte also attended the meeting.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Sawant said that the fire safety audit committee formed by the government has begun visiting various tourism establishments and will submit its report after the inspections.

"If the committee finds that the establishments have not complied with the fire safety norms, then their licences would be cancelled and their premises will be sealed," he said.

A devastating fire on the night of December 6 at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub at Arpora in North Goa claimed the lives of 25 persons.

The chief minister said that to ensure such accidents do not recur, the establishments have been asked to follow all the rules and regulations.

Safety precautions will also be implemented for water sports and adventure sports, he said.

The tourism stakeholders have also been asked to ensure that there are no physical fights between their employees and tourists, the CM said.

He also said that strict action would be taken against touts. PTI RPS GK