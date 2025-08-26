Licenses of food outlets selling adulterated products in Srinagar, Anantnag suspended

Srinagar, Aug 26 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have suspended the licences of nine food outlets in the Valley in its ongoing crackdown on rotten meat and adulterated food products, officials here said on Tuesday.

They said the four of these food outlets were operating from Srinagar city, while five were in the Anantnag district in south Kashmir.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licences of nine food outlets have been suspended by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) during a special drive as part of the crackdown, the officials added.

The action follows a large-scale seizure -- over 12,000 kgs of meat, and 21 quintals of synthetic cheese, as well as expired sweets in the Valley over the past few weeks.

The rotten meat scandal caused widespread public anger in the Kashmir Valley after the authorities confiscated large quantities of frozen but rotten meat from various areas of the valley.