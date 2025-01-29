'Lie machine' Kejriwal even speaks bad things about his birthplace: Assam CM Sarma

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday called AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal a "lie machine" and claimed that he was a rare politician in the country who said bad things about his own birthplace.

Addressing a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Pawan Sharma in Uttam Nagar, Sarma challenged Kejriwal to accompany him for taking a dip in the Yamuna, saying the former Delhi chief minister did not fulfil his promise to clean the river.

"Is the Yamuna water in a condition for taking a dip or drinking? he asked.

Escalating his attack on the former Delhi chief minister, Sarma said Kejriwal has now stopped citing the name of Yamuna and now "spinning the story" that Haryana government "poisoned" Delhi's water.

"One must be mad. If an elder brother is in Haryana, his younger brother lives in Delhi. If a father lives in Haryana, his son works in Delhi," Sarma said.

Pointing out that Kejriwal was born in Haryana, he said, "One who can say such a bad thing about his birthplace cannot have value for others." Sarma asserted that he would rather prefer to die than say anything about his home state Assam and added this much self respect everyone has.

No one says anything bad about their place of their origin but Kejriwal said Haryana "mixed poison" in Delhi's water, he said.

"What could be a worse mindset? I have not seen any other politician, who speaks such bad things about his birthplace," Sarma said.

Taking a dig at Kejriwal, the Assam chief minister said that he asked him to visit Delhi for a look at Mohalla Clinics but did not invite him for seeing "Sheesh Mahal" which was worth watching.

Sarma said that he sent his officers to collect information about the Mohalla Clinics who told them that they can be found on "footpaths" and there were no specialists at those clinics.

The Assam chief minister said that he himself saw a Mohalla Clinic and asserted that while Kejriwal boasted about those clinics, his government readied 26 medical colleges in Assam.

"Kejriwal is not a liar rather he has turned into a lie telling machine. He only tells lies whenever he opens his mouth," he alleged.

"He invited me for seeing Mohalla Clinics but did not invite me to see what was worth seeing. He should have invited me to see the Sheesh Mahal," said Sarma.

The BJP has accused Kejriwal of corruption referring to Flagstaff Road bungalow in Civil Lines, where he lived as the Delhi chief minister, as "Sheesh Mahal" for alleged irregularities and corruption related to it.

"Some body told me like Shahjahan built Taj Mahal, Kejriwal has built Sheesh Mahal here," he said.

There cannot be a more sad thing for the country that a person who came to power to remove corruption landed in jail for the liquor scam, added Sarma. PTI VIT AS AS