Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth reviews operational preparedness of Konark Corps in Jaisalmer

Jaipur, Nov 11 (PTI) General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, reviewed operational preparedness of the Konark Corps during Exercise 'Akhand Prahar', officials said.

The exercise, conducted as a key component of the Tri-Services Exercise Trishul in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, aims to validate the Army's capability to conduct integrated, multi-domain operations in synergy with the Air Force, a defence spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The Lt Gen witnessed combined arms manoeuvres showcasing inter-service coordination, refinement of Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs), and the employment of next-generation battlefield technologies, including drones and counter-drone systems.

"The exercise also served as a real-time test bed for evaluating newly inducted platforms and indigenous innovations under field conditions," the spokesperson added.

Seth also reviewed the battlefield innovations of the Battle Axe Division and Konark Corps, including indigenously produced drones, counter-drone equipment, and advanced force protection measures.

These initiatives reflect the growing emphasis on Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) and the Army's commitment to fostering innovation at the formation level, he said.

He commended the Konark Corps and Battle Axe Division for its innovative use of technology, adaptability, and high standards of operational readiness.

"Exercise Akhand Prahar reaffirms the Indian Army's focus on the JAI mantra of Jointness, Atmanirbharta, and Innovation, underscoring southern command's role in driving transformation through synergy, technology infusion, and mission-ready preparedness across the multi-domain battlespace," the Lt Gen said. PTI SDA ANM ANM OZ ANM