Life and work of Jyotiba Phule inspiring for coming generations: Om Birla

Kota (Rajasthan), Apr 11 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker and BJP candidate from the Kota parliamentary seat Om Birla said the life and work of social activist and reformer Jyotiba Phule is an inspiration for coming generations, who should go through them and embrace the same.

Birla paid a floral tribute to Phule on his birth anniversary at an event here on Thursday, and said he "lighted the candle of woman education" breaking all orthodoxies in society and devoted his life for the poor.

Despite all objections and opposition, the way Phule imparted education to his wife Savitribai Phule and made her a teacher, is an inspiration for everyone in the country, Birla said.

Carrying ahead the same light of education Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid emphasis on women education and employment, and it was the result of PM Modi's will power that the Women's Reservation Bill could be passed with a huge majority in the Parliament, Birla claimed.

The Ujjwala Yojana, toilets at every home, making instant triple talaq a criminal offence and several other women-friendly schemes are the result of PM Modi's foresight, Birla further said.

State Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar, Kota BJP president Rakesh Jain and several party workers were present on the occasion. PTI COR MNK MNK