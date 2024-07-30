'Life, as it happens': Exhibition spotlights work of six emerging artists

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Six young Indian contemporary artists will unravel the complexities of human emotions in autobiographical works in an upcoming exhibition, "Life, as it happens", starting August 2.

he three-day exhibition, to be held at Travancore House, is organised by The Art Qurious (TAQ). The participating artists include Ratna Vira, Ashok Juttu , Kiran Sherkhane, Naina Redhu, Raj Chowdhury, and Ravi Kattakuri.

"Throughout history, the idea of the tortured artist has challenged perceptions and stirred debate, reflecting a truth about art – it mirrors humanity’s profound experiences; including adversity.

"However, the notion that suffering is necessary for artistic greatness has glamorised pain. In this show, 'Life, as it happens', the artists unravel the complexities of human emotion, experiences and existence through their art: they want to celebrate not their trauma but their survival," Sangita Rajani, founder–director of TAQ, said in a statement.

While Kattakuri's art celebrates the feminine form -- highlighting both external beauty and internal essence with themes of goodness and devotion -- Redhu's work vibrantly captures the journey of human emotions with bold colours and dynamic compositions.

In contrast, Sherkhane's art reflects his personal experiences, exploring figurative imagery whereas Juttu meticulously uses layers to depict historical depth and textural richness in his work, creating narratives that transcend beyond form.

"Vira's art offers a glimpse into her personal journey, chronicling experiences from childhood to adulthood, and inviting viewers to see fragments of their own stories within her creations. And Chowdhury's artwork vividly represents his passionate pursuits from adolescence, with a strong foundation in realism influenced by emotions, nature, and mood," informed the organisers.

The art show will come to a close on August 4.