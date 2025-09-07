Life convict absconding for six years after jumping parole held in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) A 42-year-old man sentenced to life imprisonment in a double murder case and on the run for the past six years after jumping parole has been arrested from northeast Delhi, police said on Sunday.

Naushad, a resident of Janta Colony in the Welcome area, was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2013.

Police said he was released on parole in May 2019 but never returned to jail. The convict has been assuming fake identities while living in different locations, most recently in the Loni area of Ghaziabad, where he worked as a mini-truck driver, they said.

A police team laid a trap on Saturday after getting information about the whereabouts of Naushad and nabbed him near the Shadatpur Extension area.

The case against Naushad dates back to March 27, 2006, when two members of a family -- Pappu and his mother Anisha -- were shot dead at their home in Janta Colony, while Pappu's sister Heena was stabbed and left critically injured.

Investigations revealed that Naushad, along with his relatives and associates, had carried out the attack to avenge a love marriage. The complainant's brother, Ishrat, had married Shabnam, the daughter of one of the accused, against her family's wishes.

In July 2013, Naushad and other co-accused were convicted and sentenced to life by a court. Police said Naushad will now be produced before the court and sent back to prison. PTI BM SHS NSD NSD