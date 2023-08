Life convicts Amarmani Tripathi, wife released after 16 years in UP jail

Lucknow/Gorakhpur, Aug 25 (PTI) Former Uttar Pradesh minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani, serving life terms in the Madhumita Shukla murder case, were released on Friday, officials said.

The Uttar Pradesh prisons department on Thursday issued an order for the premature release of Amarmani Tripathi and his wife, citing the state's 2018 policy on remission, since they have completed 16 years of imprisonment.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay their release.

The couple was currently admitted in the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur.