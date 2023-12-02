Life imprisonment to four for raping Dalit woman

Bhadohi (UP), Dec 2 (PTI) A court here on Saturday sentenced four men to life imprisonment for raping a Dalit woman in 2020.

Superintendent of police Meenakshi Katyayan said, "The court of Additional Sessions Judge Asad Ahmed Hashmi convicted Dhananjay Shukla, Ajay Shukla, Vikas Shukla and Sonu Upadhyay in the gang-rape case of the married Dalit woman." The court also slapped each convict with a fine of Rs 55,000 and directed that half of the amount be paid to the woman.

The convicts are in their early 30s. They were friends with the survivor's husband. The incident occurred in October 2020 in a village under Raipur police station limits.

According to police, the accused lured the woman to a secluded place where they took turns to rape her and fled the spot. The woman later informed her husband about the incident who lodged a police complaint.

Police filed an FIR under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (D) (gang rape) and provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. A charge sheet was filed against the four following investigations. PTI COR CDN CK