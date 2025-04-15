Life limping back to normal in violence-hit areas of Bengal's Murshidabad

Kolkata, Apr 15 (PTI) Life was limping back to normal in riot-hit parts of West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Tuesday, as security forces kept a strict vigil to prevent any fresh episode of violence over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, officials said.

Personnel of the BSF, CRPF, State Armed Police and RAF have been deployed in large numbers in Jangipur, Dhuliyan, Suti and Shamsherganj, where no new incident of violence was reported in the past 48 hours, they said.

The state police said the situation in Murshidabad is gradually returning to normal, with shops reopening and displaced families starting to come back.

TMC MP from Jangipur, Khalilur Rahman, said “many among those having left their homes are returning and life is getting back to normal in all the violence-hit pockets. The state government is assisting the affected people”.

Rahman also said people should guard against heeding to rumours to ensure that “we should not do anything to prevent normalcy from returning".

He also said the district administration is compiling a list of the affected people who will be provided compensation for damage to their properties.

Violent protests erupted on Friday and Saturday in parts of Murshidabad, including Suti, Dhulian and Jangipur, following anger over the amended Waqf Act.

The demonstrations soon escalated into clashes, leaving at least three people dead and several injured, police had said.

On Monday, a BSF delegation led by Additional Director General (East) Ravi Gandhi visited Suti, Samserganj and Dhulian, some of the worst-affected pockets in the Muslim-majority district, which witnessed widespread unrest over the weekend.

"A joint strategy has been chalked out with senior police officers to increase patrolling in the area. We are working in close coordination with the state police to ensure the return of normalcy," he said.

A total of 210 people have so far been arrested in connection with the violence, the officials said.

Meanwhile, vehicular traffic movement was normal along the Basanti Highway in Bhangar area in South 24 Parganas district, which witnessed fresh episodes of Waqf Act-related violence on Monday, they said.

Supporters of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) had clashed with the police at Bhangar on Monday, leading to several injuries, vandalising of public properties and the torching of multiple police vehicles.

The clashes erupted when police stopped ISF supporters from heading towards Ramlila Maidan in central Kolkata to attend an anti-Waqf Act rally addressed by party leader and Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddique. PTI SUS RBT