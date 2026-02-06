Life, philosophy of Guru Ravidas continue to guide humanity, says Bhagwant Mann

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Feb 6 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the life, philosophy and teachings of Guru Ravidas continue to provide guidance to humanity.

The chief minister paid obeisance at Sri Khuralgarh Sahib in Hoshiarpur district before participating in the state-level celebrations marking 649th 'Parkash Purb' of Guru Ravidas. The event was held at Sri Khuralgarh Sahib, the 'tap asthan' of the revered Guru in Hoshiarpur.

Addressing the gathering, Mann called urged the public to draw inspiration from the revered Guru's teachings and called for following the path shown by him to eliminate social maladies.

He noted that Guru Ravidas envisioned an ideal society free from discrimination and deprivation. "The life, philosophy and teachings of the great Guru continue to guide humanity," Mann said.

Mann highlighted the state government's commitment to preserving the Guru's legacy through various infrastructure projects.

He said that the Punjab government has completed a Guru Ravidas Memorial at Khuralgarh Sahib at a cost of Rs 144 crore, spread over nearly 12 acres. Drinking water facilities, including a tubewell and a 50,000-litre water tank, have been set up at the site at a cost of Rs 80.64 lakh, the chief minister said.

He said the state government has purchased around 11 acres of land worth Rs 9 crore near Dera Ballan for setting up a centre for the study of Guru Ravidas' 'bani'.

The chief minister announced that preparations have begun for a year-long celebrations to mark Guru Ravidas' 650th birth anniversary on February 20, 2027, at the global level. The government plans to organise seminars, conferences, katha and kirtan programmes to be organised across Punjab, including sessions at universities.