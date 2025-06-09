Lifeguard team helps MSEDCL restore power to villages in Thane district

Thane, Jun 9 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) restored power to several villages in Shahapur taluka on Monday morning following a disruption caused by a broken high-pressure power line that fell into the Vaitarna riverbed.

According to the MSEDCL, a high-pressure power line supplying electricity to Asangaon broke and fell into the Vaitarna riverbed due to strong winds on June 8.

"The riverbed was deep, which was hampering the repair work. However, with the help of the Shahapur lifeguard team, power supply to the affected area was restored on Monday morning," the agency stated in a release.

The damaged power line was a critical feeder line that supplies electricity to the pumping station responsible for delivering drinking water to Asangaon and surrounding villages such as Shahapur, Khutghar, and Cherpoli, the release stated. PTI COR ARU