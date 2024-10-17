Lifelong aid scheme for acid attack survivors in the works: Delhi officials

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) The Delhi government is working on schemes to provide lifelong financial assistance to acid attack survivors for medical procedures, and subsidised transport facilities to school students with benchmark disabilities, officials said on Thursday.

The government has also prepared a cabinet note on an assistance scheme for persons with benchmark disabilities who have high support needs, to engage care givers, they said.

A person is said to have a benchmark disability if the disability level is 40 per cent or higher.

In a recent meeting chaired by Social Welfare Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, officers of the department informed him that a draft scheme of transport subsidy for Delhi school students with benchmark disabilities is under final stages of development, the officials said.

It will be soon placed before the minister for his approval, they said.

During the meeting, Bharadwaj pointed out that under the current welfare scheme, acid attack survivors are eligible for monthly disability assistance of Rs 2,500.

He, however, stressed that such survivors often need lifelong corrective surgeries and medical procedures.

"The minister directed the officers to explore framing of a scheme to extend financial support for such medical procedures throughout the lives of the acid attack survivors," said a senior officer. PTI VIT RPA