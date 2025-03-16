Lifer found hanging in Bengal jail, family cries foul

Bardhaman (WB), Mar 16 (PTI) A 33-year-old man serving life sentence was found hanging in a bathroom of a correctional home in West Bengal’s Purba Bardhaman district, police said on Sunday.

The family members of the deceased alleged that he used to be beaten up in the correctional home and died as a result of the torture.

“Biswajit Santra was found hanging in a bathroom of Bardhaman Correctional Home on Saturday afternoon with a torn blanket around his neck,” a police officer said.

Santra, a resident of Dhaniakhali area in the neighbouring Hooghly district, was then taken to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

Post-mortem examination of the body was conducted on Sunday.

The police also registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation, while the correctional home authorities sent a report to the National and State Human Rights Commissions regarding the death of the prisoner.

An executive magistrate-level investigation has also begun into the death of Santra who was in the correctional home for three years after being convicted in a murder case.

His family members claimed Santra had informed them that he was tortured in the correctional home.

“Biswajit was beaten up in the jail several times. Earlier, he had taken many sleeping pills at once. But he was treated in the hospital and was saved. How could he hang himself when so many people are posted in the jail?” said China Bagh, a relative of the deceased. PTI COR NN