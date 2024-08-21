Lifer tries to end life by piercing nail in throat at Indore jail; hospitalised

Indore, Aug 21 (PTI) A 35-year-old prisoner, serving life sentence for raping a girl, allegedly tried to die by suicide by pushing a nail into his throat at the Indore Central Jail on Wednesday, an official said.

“Convicted prisoner Deepak (35) tried to commit suicide by piercing a nail in his throat. We admitted him in an injured state to the Government Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital,” said Alka Sonkar, jail superintendent.

Sonkar said a court has sentenced him to life imprisonment for raping a girl.

She said Deepak was lodged in the district jail before being shifted to their prison.

While serving his sentence in the district jail, Deepak had allegedly tried to take his life a few months ago by pushing a pointed end of an iron bucket handle into his throat, she said. PTI HWP ADU NR