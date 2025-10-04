Lifesavers and fishermen lauded for trawler rescue

Panaji, Oct 4 (PTI) Lifeguards and fishermen rescued 27 people stranded on a drifting fishing trawler off the Mobor beach in Goa last week, officials said.

At a function held on Friday, they were felicitated by Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte and were presented certificates of appreciation.

"The rescue reflects the bravery and commitment of our lifesavers and the local community, who went beyond the call of duty to save 27 lives. Such a collective spirit is what makes Goa unique," Khaunte said.

The fishing trawler had started drifting late on the night of September 27 near a rocky river mouth. Off-duty lifesavers kept a watch on the vessel through the night, and a coordinated operation involving backup teams, jetskis, and local fishermen was mounted the next morning to bring all crew members safely ashore. PTI RPS NSK