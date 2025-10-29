Lifestyle change, stress and hypertension causing stroke in young generation: Experts

Kolkata, Oct 29 (PTI) As World Stroke Day was observed on Wednesday, neurologists in West Bengal sounded an alarm on the silent yet fast-growing epidemic, stating that strokes are no longer confined to the elderly.

With nearly one in five stroke patients now below 45, experts warn that lifestyle changes, rising stress, and undiagnosed hypertension are pushing the younger generation into the danger zone.

Strokes can kill or permanently maim a person, but about 30 per cent of all strokes are preventable if people adopt healthier habits, Medical Superintendent of Techno India DAMA Hospital, Dr MS Purkait, said.

“While 70 per cent of cases occur in older adults, we are now seeing an alarming 20 per cent among those below 45. Uncontrolled hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, excessive smoking, alcohol, chronic stress, sleep deprivation, and sedentary lifestyles are major contributors.

Strokes occur when the blood supply to the brain is either blocked (ischemic) or ruptures (hemorrhagic), causing brain tissue to die. As these tissues do not regenerate, recovery depends on other brain areas taking over essential functions, a slow and unpredictable process that can leave lasting disability, experts said.

India reports nearly 1.8 million new stroke cases each year, with experts noting a 5-10 per cent annual rise.

Dr Jayanta Roy, Director & Advisor, Regional Head (East), Neurology, Manipal Hospitals, said: "Earlier, strokes were confined to people above 60. Now, we’re seeing them in individuals in their 30s and 40s due to rising stress, untreated hypertension, and poor lifestyle practices.” “One in five stroke patients today is under 45. We’ve also observed a 10-15 per cent rise in stroke admissions compared to last year. Rural patients often reach late, leading to more severe outcomes,” he said.

Experts further noted that the stroke burden in rural Bengal mirrors the urban trend, but outcomes are worse due to delayed access and low awareness.

“People are adopting unhealthy diets and sedentary habits but still lack access to neurologists and stroke-ready facilities. Many patients miss the critical ‘golden hour’ for treatment," Dr Joydeep Biswas, Consultant Neurologist, Ruby General Hospital, explained.

If a patient reaches a hospital within 4.5 hours, life-saving interventions such as intravenous thrombolysis can dissolve clots, while mechanical thrombectomy can remove larger blockages up to 24 hours after onset in specialised centres.

“Immediate action saves lives. The faster the treatment, the better the recovery,” emphasises Dr Tanmoy Pal, Senior Consultant Neurology, Neotia Getwel Multispeciality Hospital.

Asked whether AI-based imaging could play a role in treating stroke-related cases, Dr Deep Das of CMRI Kolkata, said, “AI-assisted CT and MRI scans can identify strokes within seconds, guide quicker treatment and improve outcomes.” Beyond diagnosis, AI-driven rehabilitation is helping personalise recovery and monitor progress,” he elaborated.

Meanwhile, Dr GR Vijay Kumar, Director of Neurosurgery at Fortis Hospital, Anandapur, stressed that a stroke is a medical emergency where every second matters.

He advised recognising the warning signs early using the FAST test — facial drooping, arm weakness, and slurred speech — and seeking immediate medical help if any appear.

Even if symptoms fade quickly, urgent evaluation is essential, as it could signal a mini-stroke, he cautions against giving food or water, as swallowing difficulties may cause choking.

"The patient should be laid on their side with the head slightly elevated, tight clothing loosened, and the time of onset noted for doctors. Every second counts. Quick, calm action can prevent irreversible brain damage and improve recovery,” he suggested. PTI SCH NN