Lifestyle changes, stress management key to preventing heart attacks: Karnataka minister

Bengaluru, Aug 18 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Monday urged people not to panic over reports of rising heart attacks in the state, claiming that lifestyle changes such as regular exercise, pranayama, a balanced diet, timely sleep, and stress management can help prevent the disease.

Responding to a question from Congress member Dinesh Gooligowda in the Legislative Council, Patil said that while concerns were growing, statistics showed no significant increase compared to previous years.

“On average, five to six per cent of cases are heart-related, and this year the trend remains the same. Isolated incidents should not create fear among people,” he claimed, in a statement issued by his office.

The State Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development cited sedentary lifestyle, stress, obesity, alcohol consumption, smoking, drug abuse, and family history as major contributors to heart disease. Dismissing speculation linking post-Covid effects to cardiac issues, he claimed, “There is no evidence of such a connection.” A committee headed by Dr K S Ravindranath, director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, along with a health department task force, has already confirmed in its report that public fears are unfounded, the statement said.

Patil also announced that the government has mandated the establishment of super-speciality hospitals in all district government hospitals. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed the compulsory setup of these facilities, and many districts have already begun operations. Trauma centres will also be started alongside,” he said.

Super-speciality hospitals are currently functional at Jayadeva Institutes in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, and Hubballi. New units in Bagalkote, Yadgir, and Raichur will be operational soon, while facilities in Bidar, Koppal, and Belagavi are expected to be inaugurated within the next three months, the statement added. PTI AMP SSK